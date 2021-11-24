FAUCI: CRITICS OF ME 'ARE KILLING PEOPLE'!

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Ron Paul Liberty Report
Fauci made another circuit through the adoring media yesterday, again accusing anyone of pointing out his lack of honesty and constant moving the goal posts of "killing people." Senator Paul has a great retort to this absurd and, frankly, unhinged claim. Also today: "Don't call looting looting!"