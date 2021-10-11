"Back to the Future" Decoded (6th of 12+) Dark Secrets Encoded in the Time and Speed

Find the series "playlist" with this direct link:This 6th installment represents a milestone in the work building off the previous one where secretive expressions of Nazi sciences were introduced. The plain evidence of Neo-Nazi racist sentiment is expressed in Back to the Future. The revelation of the bold and redundantly embedded Neo-Nazi White Supremacy code is striking! It's embedded in the pair of elements that are the combined key to sending Marty back to the future, the time of 10:04 pm and the speed of 88 miles per hour. We begin this installment with another Nazi characterization that demonstrates neo-Nazi symphathies.We offer several examples that expose the very disturbing reality at the core of this film trilogy, and close with some commentary, offering a mature perspective on what should raise some serious questions.Find our expansive video and audio library here: