© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Back to the Future" Decoded (6th of 12+) Dark Secrets Encoded in the Time and Speed
Follow
0
Share
Report
86 views • October 11, 2021
Find the series "playlist" with this direct link:
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
This 6th installment represents a milestone in the work building off the previous one where secretive expressions of Nazi sciences were introduced. The plain evidence of Neo-Nazi racist sentiment is expressed in Back to the Future. The revelation of the bold and redundantly embedded Neo-Nazi White Supremacy code is striking! It's embedded in the pair of elements that are the combined key to sending Marty back to the future, the time of 10:04 pm and the speed of 88 miles per hour. We begin this installment with another Nazi characterization that demonstrates neo-Nazi symphathies.
We offer several examples that expose the very disturbing reality at the core of this film trilogy, and close with some commentary, offering a mature perspective on what should raise some serious questions.
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
https://theopenscroll.com/vidSeriesListings.htm#BackFuture
This 6th installment represents a milestone in the work building off the previous one where secretive expressions of Nazi sciences were introduced. The plain evidence of Neo-Nazi racist sentiment is expressed in Back to the Future. The revelation of the bold and redundantly embedded Neo-Nazi White Supremacy code is striking! It's embedded in the pair of elements that are the combined key to sending Marty back to the future, the time of 10:04 pm and the speed of 88 miles per hour. We begin this installment with another Nazi characterization that demonstrates neo-Nazi symphathies.
We offer several examples that expose the very disturbing reality at the core of this film trilogy, and close with some commentary, offering a mature perspective on what should raise some serious questions.
Find our expansive video and audio library here:
https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.