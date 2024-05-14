A Conversation with Brian Ruhe Catch the Cosmic Wave

Streamed live on May 8, 2024. This was a Meetup with the Albuquerque UFO/UAP Explorations group at https://www.meetup.com/abqufos/events/300458930/ . Used with permission of the Organizer, Birdie. You can see the live YouTube chat at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0uR3PIY7Y6s

Description:

Prepare yourself for an enthralling evening as we dive into the mysteries of the cosmos with Brian Ruhe, whose profound journey from his early experiences with paranormal phenomena to becoming an advocate for the extraterrestrial community is nothing short of remarkable.





This live stream is your portal to understanding the vast, intricate connections between spirituality and interstellar beings. Brian, who spent years as a Buddhist monk in Thailand before embracing his role as the organizer of the Vancouver-based Preparing for ET Contact Meetup group will share his deep-rooted insights and hypotheses. He offers a unique blend of Buddhist cosmology and extraterrestrial theories, discussing how entities like orbs, devas, angels, and various alien species interact with human consciousness.





Discover the positive agenda of the Greys and their association with a broader federation of benevolent extraterrestrial races. Brian argues passionately for a revised view of these often-misunderstood beings, suggesting that they play a crucial role in guiding humanity towards a brighter, more interconnected galactic future. He will also touch upon the sensitive subject of UFO disclosure, advocating for a careful, gradual release of information to nurture societal readiness for full cosmic integration.





Throughout his career, Brian has created videos with some of the biggest names in the field, like Stanton Friedman and Richard Dolan, enriching his presentations with a wealth of knowledge and diverse perspectives. His books, blending Buddhist teachings with extraterrestrial insights, offer a refreshing take on our place within the universe.





Join us for a night of profound discussion, learning, and cosmic exploration with Brian Ruhe. Let's traverse the stars together and unlock the secrets of our extraterrestrial neighbors and their plans for us on Earth!