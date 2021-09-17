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Is TikTok Banning Christians? (Dark Agenda Exposed)
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50 views • September 17, 2021
This is not my video...This is an upload from the ministry called AoC Network. Please watch and share.
Per their video description:
Unlike YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms… there have been reports of large scale banning of Christians on TikTok. Is there any truth to this? And if so, why would the popular app ban believers? What might be the agenda behind such action? This documentary digs deep to expose something deeply disturbing.
➤ View More Content and Support the Work:
https://www.patreon.com/aocnetwork
➤ Our Bible Study Tools and Resources:
https://www.aocnetwork.org
➤ See Previous Episodes Here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
AoC Network is a Christ-Centered content creator with a goal to represent God’s Kingdom online. Learn More at https://www.aocnetwork.org/about-us
• Many of our videos feature movies we highly recommend! A Google search using the title and date provided in the ending credits will help with purchasing them.
Per their video description:
Unlike YouTube, Facebook, and other platforms… there have been reports of large scale banning of Christians on TikTok. Is there any truth to this? And if so, why would the popular app ban believers? What might be the agenda behind such action? This documentary digs deep to expose something deeply disturbing.
➤ View More Content and Support the Work:
https://www.patreon.com/aocnetwork
➤ Our Bible Study Tools and Resources:
https://www.aocnetwork.org
➤ See Previous Episodes Here:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
AoC Network is a Christ-Centered content creator with a goal to represent God’s Kingdom online. Learn More at https://www.aocnetwork.org/about-us
• Many of our videos feature movies we highly recommend! A Google search using the title and date provided in the ending credits will help with purchasing them.
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