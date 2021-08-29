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A DESIGNER NAMED KOVID Pushing Masked Outfit in MARCH 2019 (72777)
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20 views • August 29, 2021
For those of you who aren't paying attention and say, "so what?" March 2019 is more than a half of a YEAR before the first recorded fake case of "covid", and a full year before they even started pushing the mask. Remember, when the orange faced president said it would only be for 15 days... :)
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If someone comments "Coincidence", first we'll mock you for being an idiot, then delete you.
If you've watched the videos on this channel and still can't figure out that the covid-19/corona "virus" is fake and doesn't exist and the entire fake-demic was PLANNED decades in advance as a psyop by your governments to bring in a new world order and control you COMPLETELY, then PLEASE unsubscribe from this channel, we don't want morons anywhere near us. And PLEASE continue to wear your mask so that those of us who have good sense can clearly identify you in public. YES, SERIOUSLY!
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