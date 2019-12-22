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Secret Gospel of Mark: Morton Smith and four Decades of academic Burlesque. By Robert Conner
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7 views • December 22, 2019
While cataloging material in the library of the monastery of Mar Saba in 1958, Morton Smith discovered a quotation from a letter of Clement of Alexandria copied in the end pages of a 17th century collection of the letters of Ignatius. After more than a decade of collaborative analysis of the find, Smith published his conclusions in 1973, setting off a firestorm of controversy in the New Testament studies guild. In 1975, a Jesuit scholar, Quentin Quesnell, claimed the letter had been forged and implied that Smith was the forger, moving the focus of debate off the text itself and onto Smith. Since then the pages containing the letter have been removed from the book and possibly destroyed, while Catholic and evangelical writers, none of whom have ever seen the pages in question, continue to claim that Smith forged the letter. Following his death in 1991, accusations against Smith took on a considerably more personal tone, highlighting his alleged homosexuality and by implication his dishonesty and moral perversity. Although the question of authenticity remains unresolved, the controversy has opened a window on the intellectually corrupt nature of apologetic New Testament studies, a subject of greater importance than the authenticity of early Christian texts.
Mystic N Skeptic - April 06, 2017 https://www.buzzsprout.com/84561/497581-the-secret-gospel-of-mark-with-robert-conner
Robert Conner studied Greek, Hebrew, some Aramaic and even Coptic back in the mid-70's at Western Kentucky University. He's written nine books, including Jesus the Sorcerer, and the latest on The Secret Gospel of Mark, as well as a number of articles and essays. https://mandrake.uk.net/tag/robert-conner/
* * *
In "The Acts of John" John the beloved disciple states: http://www.gnosis.org/library/actjohn.htm
§113
(down below)
O thou who hast kept me until this hour for thyself and untouched by union with a woman: who when in my youth I desired to marry didst appear unto me and say to me: John I have need of thee: who didst prepare for me also a sickness of the body: who when for the third time I would marry didst forthwith prevent me, and then at the third hour of the day saidst unto me on the sea: John, if thou hadst not been mine, I would have suffered thee to marry: who for two years didst blind me (or afflict mine eyes), and grant me to mourn and entreat thee: who in the third year didst open the eyes of my mind and also grant me my visible eyes: who when I saw clearly didst ordain that it should be grievous to me to look upon a woman: who didst save me from the temporal fantasy and lead me unto that which endureth always: who didst rid me of the foul madness that is in the flesh: ... who didst make my love of thee spotless: who didst make my joining unto thee perfect and unbroken: who didst give me undoubting faith in thee, who didst order and make clear my inclination toward thee: thou who givest unto every man the due reward of his works, who didst put into my soul that I should have no possession save thee only: for what is more precious than thee? ...
In "The Book of Thomas the Contender" Jesus says to Thomas: ( http://www.gnosis.org/naghamm/bookt.html )
"Woe to you who love intimacy with womankind and polluted intercourse with them! ..."
You can't make this up!
* * *
Conner, Robert - Jesus the Sorcerer
Conner, Robert - Magic in the New Testament
Conner, Robert - Secret Gospel of Mark
Conner, Robert - Apparitions of Jesus
Conner, Robert - Magic in Christianity
Literature:
Smith, Morton - Clement of Alexandria and a Secret Gospel of Mark
Scott G. Brown: Mark’s Other Gospel. Rethinking Morton Smith’s Controversial Discovery (Studies in Christianity and Judaism)
Jennings Jr., Theodore W.: The Man Jesus Loved
Jennings Jr., Theodore W.: Jacob's Wound. Homoerotic Narrative in the Literature of Ancient Israel
Goodswen, Oliver: Gay Jesus. The suppressed hidden Gospel and Jesus' original followers
Picknett, Lynn and Prince, Clive: The Templar Revelation. Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Picknett, Lynn and Prince, Clive: The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Drower, E.S. - A Study in Nasoraean Gnosis https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
Allfather Odin - https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
Mystic N Skeptic - April 06, 2017 https://www.buzzsprout.com/84561/497581-the-secret-gospel-of-mark-with-robert-conner
Robert Conner studied Greek, Hebrew, some Aramaic and even Coptic back in the mid-70's at Western Kentucky University. He's written nine books, including Jesus the Sorcerer, and the latest on The Secret Gospel of Mark, as well as a number of articles and essays. https://mandrake.uk.net/tag/robert-conner/
* * *
In "The Acts of John" John the beloved disciple states: http://www.gnosis.org/library/actjohn.htm
§113
(down below)
O thou who hast kept me until this hour for thyself and untouched by union with a woman: who when in my youth I desired to marry didst appear unto me and say to me: John I have need of thee: who didst prepare for me also a sickness of the body: who when for the third time I would marry didst forthwith prevent me, and then at the third hour of the day saidst unto me on the sea: John, if thou hadst not been mine, I would have suffered thee to marry: who for two years didst blind me (or afflict mine eyes), and grant me to mourn and entreat thee: who in the third year didst open the eyes of my mind and also grant me my visible eyes: who when I saw clearly didst ordain that it should be grievous to me to look upon a woman: who didst save me from the temporal fantasy and lead me unto that which endureth always: who didst rid me of the foul madness that is in the flesh: ... who didst make my love of thee spotless: who didst make my joining unto thee perfect and unbroken: who didst give me undoubting faith in thee, who didst order and make clear my inclination toward thee: thou who givest unto every man the due reward of his works, who didst put into my soul that I should have no possession save thee only: for what is more precious than thee? ...
In "The Book of Thomas the Contender" Jesus says to Thomas: ( http://www.gnosis.org/naghamm/bookt.html )
"Woe to you who love intimacy with womankind and polluted intercourse with them! ..."
You can't make this up!
* * *
Conner, Robert - Jesus the Sorcerer
Conner, Robert - Magic in the New Testament
Conner, Robert - Secret Gospel of Mark
Conner, Robert - Apparitions of Jesus
Conner, Robert - Magic in Christianity
Literature:
Smith, Morton - Clement of Alexandria and a Secret Gospel of Mark
Scott G. Brown: Mark’s Other Gospel. Rethinking Morton Smith’s Controversial Discovery (Studies in Christianity and Judaism)
Jennings Jr., Theodore W.: The Man Jesus Loved
Jennings Jr., Theodore W.: Jacob's Wound. Homoerotic Narrative in the Literature of Ancient Israel
Goodswen, Oliver: Gay Jesus. The suppressed hidden Gospel and Jesus' original followers
Picknett, Lynn and Prince, Clive: The Templar Revelation. Secret Guardians of the True Identity of Christ
Picknett, Lynn and Prince, Clive: The Masks of Christ: Behind the Lies and Cover-ups About the Life of Jesus
Drower, E.S. - A Study in Nasoraean Gnosis https://archive.org/details/DrowerE.S.TheSecretAdam.AStudyOfNasoraeanGnosis
Allfather Odin - https://archive.org/details/AllfatherOdin.EncountersWithAGod
Heretic Jesus - https://archive.org/details/jesuswasausurperandjohnthebaptistwasthetruechrist.ahereticalcompilation_201906
Gnostic Archons - https://archive.org/details/Archons.HiddenRulersThroughTheAges
Occult Psychopathy - https://archive.org/details/KnightJadczykLauraOrganicPortals.TheOccultReasonForPsychopathy
!!! MUST WATCH - Psychic project on "Freedom from Soul-Loosh Harvesting"!!! https://www.bitchute.com/video/bO6fdCNMRinU/
Keywords
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