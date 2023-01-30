P.1 “ANTI-VAXXERS ARE REAL DROPKICKS” booms Ben O’Shea, referencing Damar Hamlin issue MVI_9749

Watch P.2 here: https://www.brighteon.com/87ea5df3-31f9-44e2-839e-356009208069
Journalist Ben O’Shea, fill-in for Ben Harvey’s regular column, again makes a fool of himself on page 33 of the Sunday Times January 29th 2023 edition, by portraying ‘anti-vaxxers’ as ‘dropkicks’ and ‘buffoons’, not to forget ‘idiots’. His weighing in to the Damar Hamlin issue has not helped him. O’Shea’s benightedness continues unabated, to his future embarrassment when he grows up. More low quality from the Western Australian Sunday Times.
Note: I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the accuracy, motives and/or ethics of Ben O’Shea, John Flint, and any others I may refer to in this series of videos. Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice, I am not medically qualified; do your own research, own your own actions, whether by omission or commission.
