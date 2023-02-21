The Flat Earth Awakening: Reflecting on the Last Four Years

January 13th, 2019
Pastor Dean reflects on the 10-year anniversary of Fire & Grace Church and being involved in the Flat Earth Awakening for the last 4 years.
