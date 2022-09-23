SHEMITAH 2022: Something BIG Is About To Happen! - Elites PLANNING FOR COLLAPSE!

LION ENERGY: Never Run Out Of Power! PREPARE NOW!https://rdm.go2cloud.org/aff_c?offer_id=223&aff_id=1682





GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & SURVIVAL RESOURCES HERE:

https://heavensharvest.com/

USE Code WAM to get FREE shipping in the United States!





STOCK UP ON STOREABLE FOODS HERE:

http://wamsurvival.com/





GET TIM'S FREE Portfolio Review HERE:

https://bit.ly/redpilladvisor

And become a client of Tim's at https://www.TheLibertyAdvisor.com





Josh Sigurdson reports on the concern by millions that the Shemitah on September 26th, 2022 will lead to a massive collapse of epic proportions. In the past, this has happened over a dozen times. From the 2008 crisis to the 1987 crisis to the 1994 to 9/11 and now as the world appears to fall apart, as the dollar collapses, the supply chain craters, the energy grid fails and nuclear war appears to be on the horizon, many are saying this could be the most consequential time in human history.

Meanwhile in Germany, the head of the opposition party recently did a speech in parliament saying that September 24th will be a day that everyone remembers. A day that people will look back on and say "Where were you when that happened?"

At the same time, the Vatican is calling back their money to their bank effective immediately. Elites are clearly planning for some kind of significant crisis. German military is set to start patrolling the streets. Banks are stopping people from getting their money out. How can any of this be ignored?

BRICS is pushing forward with their new digital world reserve currency based on a basket of major currencies. Something is in the air and it's hard to comprehend.

In this video, we break down what CAN be comprehended.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:

https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/





PURCHASE PART 1 of TipToe To Tyranny HERE:

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/tiptoetotyranny/





GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:

https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1





OUR PODBEAN CHANNEL:

https://worldaltmedia.podbean.com/

Or SPOTIFY:

https://open.spotify.com/show/5JWtlXypfL8iR8gGMg9MME





Find us on Vigilante TV HERE:

https://vigilante.tv/c/world_alternative_media/videos?s=1





FIND US on Rokfin HERE:

https://rokfin.com/worldalternativemedia





FIND US on Gettr HERE:

https://www.gettr.com/user/worldaltmedia





See our EPICFUNDME HERE:

https://epicfundme.com/251-world-alternative-media





JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:

https://www.iambanned.com/





JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:

https://t.me/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US On BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/





JOIN US On Flote:

https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson





JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:

https://odysee.com/@WAM:0





BUY WAM NFTs HERE:

https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia





JOIN US on Rumble Here:

https://rumble.com/c/c-312314





FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:

https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media





FIND OUR CoinTree page here:

https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson





JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:

https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media

We will soon be doing subscriber only content!





Follow us on Twitter here:

https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia





DONATE PAYPAL HERE:

[email protected]





Help keep independent media alive!





Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!

https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&ty=h&u=2652072





BITCOIN ADDRESS:

18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU





World Alternative Media

2022