Al-Qassam target a military vehicle with a “Shawaz” explosive device in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

The Prisoner
Al-Qassam published a video showing the targeting of a military vehicle with a “Shawaz” explosive device in the vicinity of Al-Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

Source @Fotros Resistance

Keywords
gaza cityal-qassamshawaz explosive deviceal-shifa medical complex

