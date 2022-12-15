Cash For Some

‘Reparations Now!’

* Flashback: riots in the name of ‘racial justice’ for so-called marginalized communities.

* What has that done for Minneapolis?

* Libs are creating a race-based spoils system.

* California’s leaders are creating racial strife.

* We are witnessing a giant grift by those in charge.

* Dems are working hard to buy votes.

* We can learn a lesson from CA’s coming collapse.





Divide And Conquer

* What happened next?

* That’s the part of the story the media had no interest in covering — and they never do.

* The iron law of liberal social activism is that you never revisit the scenes of your moral victories.

* You give a speech declaring yourself a good person and you go home.

* You don’t return to to see how the people there are doing because it’s not about those people.

* It’s about you and your newly enhanced moral authority, which is instantly convertible to political power and cash.

* When government creates a spoils system based on race and ethnicity, division and violence are the inevitable outcomes.

* That is true always and everywhere; it never changes.

* The more power libs have, the more sweeping and rigid the race-based spoils system they create.

* Who qualifies for government reparations? There’s only one way to find out: old-fashioned Nazi race science.

* Do we really want to do that? Amazingly, libs do.

* This is a scam designed to shunt $ from people who make it to people who vote for the right party.

* It’s hard to overstate just how crazy and divisive that is.

* It is a dead end and a terrible idea; and would promote violence and division.





Take Notes:

The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Victor Davis Hanson — is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 December 2022

