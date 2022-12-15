Cash For Some

‘Reparations Now!’
* Flashback: riots in the name of ‘racial justice’ for so-called marginalized communities.
* What has that done for Minneapolis?
* Libs are creating a race-based spoils system.
* California’s leaders are creating racial strife.
* We are witnessing a giant grift by those in charge.
* Dems are working hard to buy votes.
* We can learn a lesson from CA’s coming collapse.
Divide And Conquer
* What happened next?
* That’s the part of the story the media had no interest in covering — and they never do.
* The iron law of liberal social activism is that you never revisit the scenes of your moral victories.
* You give a speech declaring yourself a good person and you go home.
* You don’t return to to see how the people there are doing because it’s not about those people.
* It’s about you and your newly enhanced moral authority, which is instantly convertible to political power and cash.
* When government creates a spoils system based on race and ethnicity, division and violence are the inevitable outcomes.
* That is true always and everywhere; it never changes.
* The more power libs have, the more sweeping and rigid the race-based spoils system they create.
* Who qualifies for government reparations? There’s only one way to find out: old-fashioned Nazi race science.
* Do we really want to do that? Amazingly, libs do.
* This is a scam designed to shunt $ from people who make it to people who vote for the right party.
* It’s hard to overstate just how crazy and divisive that is.
* It is a dead end and a terrible idea; and would promote violence and division.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-can-we-learn-happening-california
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Victor Davis Hanson — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 14 December 2022
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6317249782112
