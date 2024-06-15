Gazan Genocide 2024/06/15 [CREEPER CUT]





Some of the scenes that took place in the genocide of the Gazan people of Palestine by the terrorist state of Israel. 2024/06/15





Please consider donating to UNRWA to help the Gazan people:





https://donate.unrwa.org/-landing-page/en_EN





PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!





WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.





FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f





FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)





CreeperStatus, @CreeperStatus, #Creeper-Status, Creeper, Status, #FreePalestine, #ceasefirenow, #BoycottIsrael, Gaza, Palestine, Genocide, war, Jews, Israel, IDF, airstrike, bombings, massacre, killed, murder, terrorism, Palestinians, protests, propalestine, demonstration, children,