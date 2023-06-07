Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Digital ids are being introduced in Canada
117 views
channel image
Unvaccinated Dating
Published 21 hours ago |

Digital ids are being introduced in Canada. They will be needed for healthcare access, online banking, entering stores, digital currencies, travel, e-commerce, access to social media, e-government, telecommunications and smart cities.

Call your provincial government and ask them to scrap digital ids. They need the approval of citizens for this to pass.


Keywords
canadadigitalid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket