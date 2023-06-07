Digital ids are being introduced in Canada. They will be needed for healthcare access, online banking, entering stores, digital currencies, travel, e-commerce, access to social media, e-government, telecommunications and smart cities.
Call your provincial government and ask them to scrap digital ids. They need the approval of citizens for this to pass.
