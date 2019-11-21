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IF 2018 WAS LIKE 2008: Does 2019 Spell Trouble?
ITM Trading, INC.
ITM Trading, INC.
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6 views • November 21, 2019
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Link to the Slides and Sources:https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/2018-like-2008-2019-spell-trouble/

Do you know what keeps central bankers up at night? Populism. When governments and central banks support corporate greed above public need, people lose trust in the government and confidence in the central bank and the financial system and a run ensues. Where will they run to?
Traditionally, people fly to the safety of real money gold and silver, the only assets that I see as undervalued at this time, and that’s because it competes with fiat money. As JP Morgan said, “Gold is money, Everything else is credit.” That was true in 1912, when he said it and that’s true today.

Future questions send to [email protected] any additional inquiries email [email protected]

And if you want to actually DO about all of this, that's what we specialize in at ITM Trading. How do you protect your wealth for the next collapse and financial reset?

Yes Gold and Silver, but what types? How much of each? What strategy?

If you're asking these questions you're already ahead of the game...

We're here to assist you, as it is our mission to safeguard the public from the inevitable downfall of the dollar.

We are the most recommended precious metals company in the industry for good reason, because we treat you just as prestigious as our gold.

Find out if you're properly protected today...

We are here to serve you: 877-410-1414

You can also email us at: [email protected]

For Instant Updates and Important News, please follow us on:
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By ITM Trading's Lynette Zang

ITM Trading Inc. © Copyright, 1995 - 2018 All Rights Reserved.
Keywords
stock market2008 financial crisiscurrency collapse
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