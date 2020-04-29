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#COVID19 is caused by vaccines - Dr Judy Mikovits, PhD
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264 views • April 29, 2020
Dr. Mikovits is a PhD in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from George Washington University and Postdoctoral Scholar in Molecular Virology at the Laboratory of Genomic Diversity, National Cancer Institute. She led the Antiviral Mechanism Labs at the National Cancer Institute in Frederick, Maryland where she developed purification methods for Interferon alpha. She worked at Upjohn Pharmaceuticals in Kalamazoo Michigan developing production methods to ensure biological materials manufactured using human blood products were free of contamination from HIV-1.
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