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25 Year Old NWO WARNING! In "The Money Masters" of 1996, Bill Still Predicted That The Central Bank's Induced Crisis Would Bring Them The New World Order And Their New World Currency
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62 views • October 21, 2021
25 Year Old NWO WARNING! In "The Money Masters" of 1996, Bill Still Predicted That The Central Bank's Induced Crisis Would Bring Them The New World Order And Their New World Currency.
“We are on the verge of a global transformation. All we need is the right major crisis and the nations will accept the New World Order.” David Rockefeller
#CentralBank #TheFed #FederalReserve #NWO #NewWorldOrder #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
“We are on the verge of a global transformation. All we need is the right major crisis and the nations will accept the New World Order.” David Rockefeller
#CentralBank #TheFed #FederalReserve #NWO #NewWorldOrder #GlobalistCabal #DeepState #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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