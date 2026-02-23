Mexico under attack- its spreading past Puerta Villarta, & NC man shot by Secret Service in Maralago

Major developments tonight.2-22-26

Reports from The New York Times and AP indicate -Mexican military action connected to cartel activity in Puerto Vallarta. What does this mean — and how serious is this escalation?





At the same time, the Secret Service shot and killed a North Carolina man during an incident at Mar-a-Lago. Here’s what authorities are saying so far.

I break down the facts, the timeline, and what may come next.

This story is still unfolding.

Subscribe for real-time updates and analysis.