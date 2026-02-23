Mexico under attack- its spreading past Puerta Villarta, & NC man shot by Secret Service in Maralago

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Major developments tonight.2-22-26
Reports from The New York Times and AP indicate -Mexican military action connected to cartel activity in Puerto Vallarta. What does this mean — and how serious is this escalation?
At the same time, the Secret Service shot and killed a North Carolina man during an incident at Mar-a-Lago. Here’s what authorities are saying so far.
I break down the facts, the timeline, and what may come next.
This story is still unfolding.
