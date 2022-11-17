Create New Account
Whole Food Vitamins vs Synthetics - Vitamin C vs Ascorbic Acid & More
Holistic Herbalist
Published 12 days ago

0:00 Introduction

0:12 Whole Food Vitamins: Ascorbic Acid Is Not Vitamin C

0:42 Vitamins

5:50 Potatoes

7:34 Linus Pauling and Ascorbic Acid

8:17 Vitamin C Foods

10:04 Farming

11:33 Foods & Supplements

12:53 Fortified

13:21 Megadosing

11:37 Thiamine

14:07 High Potency

14:55 Beta Carotene

19:21 Fake Vitamin B

19:39 Irradiation

20:07 History

21:05 Foods

22:18 Consultation & More Info

