Mainstream media persuading the public to normalize cannibalism and eat each other.

The mainstream media is attempting to normalize cannibalism as a sustainable alternative to eating red meat in the name of climate change and saving the Earth.

See companion article here - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/normalizing-insanity-cannibalism-is-once-again-being-pushed-by-the-main-stream-media-and-the-lunatics-in-the-green-movement/

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Cannibalism, Climate Change, Human Sacrifice, Blood Lust