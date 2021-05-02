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The Horsemen Ride- Full Report
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40 views • May 02, 2021
This video is the complete compilation of a series that form a Timeline Proposition that explore the opening of the Seals as recorded in Revelation 6.
~~~~~~~
And So The Apocalypse Begins
Part One: The Horsemen Ride
Full Report
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
The Promise of the Rapture
John 14:1-4
Daniel's 70 Weeks
Daniel 9:24-27
Opening the Seals of the Scroll
Revelation 6
The curse God put on man following the flood
Genesis 9:5
God's restraining influence
2 Thessalonians 2:7
The 144,000
Revelation 7:1-8
The Tribulation Martyrs
Revelation 7:9-17
The man of sin is revealed
2 Thessalonians 2:3-4
The Gospel of Christ
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
~~~~~~~
References (Videos):
Learn the Bible in 24 Hours - Hour 09- The Book of Daniel - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/learn-the-bible-in-24-hours-hour-9-small
The Imagery of Ancient Jewish Wedding
https://odysee.com/@AboutGod:4/The-Rapture---Chuck-Missler---Session-1
Behold a White Horse - Session 1 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-white-horse-session-1-chuck
Behold a White Horse - Session 2 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-white-horse-session-2-chuck
Behold a Red Horse - Session 1 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-red-horse-session-1-chuck
Behold a Red Horse - Session 2 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-red-horse-session-2-chuck
Behold a Black Horse - Session 1 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-black-horse-session-1-chuck
Behold a Black Horse - Session 2 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-black-horse-session-2-chuck
The Hunger Games Society - Crashing The Economy By Design - David Icke
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2VhigVYIfBA/
Behold a Livid Horse - Session 1 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-livid-horse-session-1-chuck
Behold a Livid Horse - Session 2 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-livid-horse-session-2-chuck
The Future of Vaccines
https://www.corbettreport.com/futurevaccines/
~~~~~~~
References (Articles):
Daniel’s 70 Weeks
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2004/552/
The Wedding Model
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2003/449/
The Jewish Wedding System and The Bride of the Messiah
By Dr. Arnold Fruchtenbaum
http://www.arielcontent.org/dcs/pdf/mbs113m.pdf
The Genealogy of the Antichrist
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/1995/80/
Mistaken Identities
by Dr. Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2015/1233/
Behold a Red Horse
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/1999/252/
Behold a Red Horse
by Dr. Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2015/1234/
Global Inflation
by John Loeffler World Affairs Editor
https://khouse.org/articles/1998/168/
Behold a Black Horse
by Dr. Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2015/1240/
Emergent and Deliberate Diseases
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/1998/150/
Behold a Livid Horse
by Dr. Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2015/1243/
~~~~~~~
Additional Sources (Articles):
The Man On Horseback
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/1999/174/
The Antichrist Doesn't Wear Tights
by John Loeffler
https://khouse.org/articles/2002/394/
The Return of Nimrod?
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2002/433/
Antichrist from the Middle East?
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2002/437/
The Reemergence of Assyria?
by Ron Matsen
https://khouse.org/articles/2014/1214/
The Islamic Antichrist
by Joel Richardson
https://joelstrumpet.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Islamic-Antichrist.pdf
Outbreak!
by Chuck Missler
https://www.khouse.org/articles/1995/78/
The Population Control Agenda
by Dr. Stan Monteith, M.D
https://www.khouse.org/articles/1997/93/
The Population Control Agenda (Pt 2)
by Dr. Stan Monteith, M.D.
https://www.khouse.org/articles/1997/92/
AIDS: The Untold Story
by Dr. Stanley Monteith, M.D.
https://www.khouse.org/articles/1998/148/
Christians most persecuted and discriminated against worldwide
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/christians-most-persecuted-and-discriminated-against-worldwide-1.2046934
~~~~~~~
Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
~~~~~~~
And So The Apocalypse Begins
Part One: The Horsemen Ride
Full Report
~~~~~~~
Bible References:
The Promise of the Rapture
John 14:1-4
Daniel's 70 Weeks
Daniel 9:24-27
Opening the Seals of the Scroll
Revelation 6
The curse God put on man following the flood
Genesis 9:5
God's restraining influence
2 Thessalonians 2:7
The 144,000
Revelation 7:1-8
The Tribulation Martyrs
Revelation 7:9-17
The man of sin is revealed
2 Thessalonians 2:3-4
The Gospel of Christ
1 Corinthians 15:1-4
~~~~~~~
References (Videos):
Learn the Bible in 24 Hours - Hour 09- The Book of Daniel - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/learn-the-bible-in-24-hours-hour-9-small
The Imagery of Ancient Jewish Wedding
https://odysee.com/@AboutGod:4/The-Rapture---Chuck-Missler---Session-1
Behold a White Horse - Session 1 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-white-horse-session-1-chuck
Behold a White Horse - Session 2 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-white-horse-session-2-chuck
Behold a Red Horse - Session 1 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-red-horse-session-1-chuck
Behold a Red Horse - Session 2 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-red-horse-session-2-chuck
Behold a Black Horse - Session 1 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-black-horse-session-1-chuck
Behold a Black Horse - Session 2 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-black-horse-session-2-chuck
The Hunger Games Society - Crashing The Economy By Design - David Icke
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2VhigVYIfBA/
Behold a Livid Horse - Session 1 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-livid-horse-session-1-chuck
Behold a Livid Horse - Session 2 - Chuck Missler
https://odysee.com/@khouse:86/behold-a-livid-horse-session-2-chuck
The Future of Vaccines
https://www.corbettreport.com/futurevaccines/
~~~~~~~
References (Articles):
Daniel’s 70 Weeks
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2004/552/
The Wedding Model
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2003/449/
The Jewish Wedding System and The Bride of the Messiah
By Dr. Arnold Fruchtenbaum
http://www.arielcontent.org/dcs/pdf/mbs113m.pdf
The Genealogy of the Antichrist
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/1995/80/
Mistaken Identities
by Dr. Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2015/1233/
Behold a Red Horse
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/1999/252/
Behold a Red Horse
by Dr. Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2015/1234/
Global Inflation
by John Loeffler World Affairs Editor
https://khouse.org/articles/1998/168/
Behold a Black Horse
by Dr. Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2015/1240/
Emergent and Deliberate Diseases
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/1998/150/
Behold a Livid Horse
by Dr. Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2015/1243/
~~~~~~~
Additional Sources (Articles):
The Man On Horseback
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/1999/174/
The Antichrist Doesn't Wear Tights
by John Loeffler
https://khouse.org/articles/2002/394/
The Return of Nimrod?
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2002/433/
Antichrist from the Middle East?
by Chuck Missler
https://khouse.org/articles/2002/437/
The Reemergence of Assyria?
by Ron Matsen
https://khouse.org/articles/2014/1214/
The Islamic Antichrist
by Joel Richardson
https://joelstrumpet.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/Islamic-Antichrist.pdf
Outbreak!
by Chuck Missler
https://www.khouse.org/articles/1995/78/
The Population Control Agenda
by Dr. Stan Monteith, M.D
https://www.khouse.org/articles/1997/93/
The Population Control Agenda (Pt 2)
by Dr. Stan Monteith, M.D.
https://www.khouse.org/articles/1997/92/
AIDS: The Untold Story
by Dr. Stanley Monteith, M.D.
https://www.khouse.org/articles/1998/148/
Christians most persecuted and discriminated against worldwide
https://www.irishtimes.com/news/world/christians-most-persecuted-and-discriminated-against-worldwide-1.2046934
~~~~~~~
Follow Derrall on these Alternative Media:
Odysee
https://odysee.com/@FiftyplusFreedom
BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/derrall/
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/derrall
~~~~~~~
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