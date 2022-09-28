It's In The Milk

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Vaccine Insanity
* Health officials to lactating moms: get the shot.
* mRNA from ’rona vaxxes detected in breast milk; being passed on to babies.
* Health officials have long dismissed jab concerns by breastfeeding mothers.
* Initial clinical trials excluded women who were pregnant or lactating.
Detection Of Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccines In Human Breast Milk
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/article-abstract/2796427
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 September 2022