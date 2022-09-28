Create New Account
It's In The Milk
Son of the Republic
Vaccine Insanity

* Health officials to lactating moms: get the shot.

* mRNA from ’rona vaxxes detected in breast milk; being passed on to babies.

* Health officials have long dismissed jab concerns by breastfeeding mothers.

* Initial clinical trials excluded women who were pregnant or lactating.


Detection Of Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccines In Human Breast Milk

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamapediatrics/article-abstract/2796427


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 27 September 2022

Keywords
big pharmacdcvaccine injurytucker carlsonpregnancyvaxadverse eventjabmodernapfizerside effectcoronavirusvaccine mandatecovidboostermessenger rnamarty makarylactation

