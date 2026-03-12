NWO Gameplan: Iran War to Accelerate 'Green' Agenda 2030? – Video #295

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is the Iran War a way for the NWO controllers to use one operation (war) to further the aims of another operation (Agenda 2030 centralization of power)?
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site TheFreedomArticles.com. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.