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The AI can be wrong. Go for the best option, the best future for humanity.
Basic strategy to end wars:
Contain to as few countries as possible. Tell other nations not to get involved.
De-escalate. One side could: Bring the troops home. The other side could: Surrender or meat the or some demands.
Both sides must comply with international law.
Ceasefire: stop violence.
Armistice: Formally and comprehensively end all hostilities as a step toward peace.
Intended to be permanent, lasting until a final peace treaty is signed.
Peace negotiations. Global peace treaty, universal peace treaty or cosmic peace treaty.
So the nations can live in peace and harmony and create a perfect society. In stead of a world in which people own nothing a world of abundance in which maximum fulfillment is bestowed upon all it's inhabitants.