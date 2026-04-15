The AI can be wrong. Go for the best option, the best future for humanity.



Basic strategy to end wars:

Contain to as few countries as possible. Tell other nations not to get involved.

De-escalate. One side could: Bring the troops home. The other side could: Surrender or meat the or some demands.

Both sides must comply with international law.

Ceasefire: stop violence.

Armistice: Formally and comprehensively end all hostilities as a step toward peace.

Intended to be permanent, lasting until a final peace treaty is signed.

Peace negotiations. Global peace treaty, universal peace treaty or cosmic peace treaty.



So the nations can live in peace and harmony and create a perfect society. In stead of a world in which people own nothing a world of abundance in which maximum fulfillment is bestowed upon all it's inhabitants.





