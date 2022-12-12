Ethics and Conservation

Money is not wealth. Money is a unit of exchange that can be traded in for wealth. Wealth is arable land, wealth is potable water, wealth is a bushel of wheat, etc. Societies go off-kilter when they begin to confuse currency for wealth. In reality, natural resources are wealth.





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com