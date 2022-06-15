Journalist Avi Yemini being interviewed about his encounters with WEF envoys for Covid at Davos.





https://rumble.com/v18jbib-journalist-avi-yemini-being-interviewed-about-his-encounters-with-wef-envoy.html





Its clear the so called elite like David Nabarro, Co-Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation, Imperial College London. This WHO envoy for Covid needs a reality check, complaining that Avi is an aggressive interviewer as if has no right to ask any questions. Shockingly, Nabarro claims the 'pandemic is still going on' totally deluded.





Original Source

@aviyeminiofficial

video_2022-06-12_11-39-09





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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.

Soundgrounder Music

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg





WEF, David Nabarro, Davos