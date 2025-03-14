Ukrainian Hit List/Free Speech

In this gripping video, we delve into the alarming comments made by a Ukrainian officer calling for direct action against American citizens, including Senator Josh Hawley. Infowars’ Alex Jones demands an urgent investigation into potential Ukrainian-sponsored terrorism on U.S. soil. Meanwhile, Texas Governor Greg Abbott responds to the tragic murder of Infowars reporter Jamie White by pledging to push for significant bail reform, ensuring that those accused of capital murder face justice. This video explores the fallout from these events and their implications for law and order in Texas. Stay informed and engaged! In a shocking announcement, President Donald Trump declared that violence against Tesla dealerships will be classified as domestic terrorism. This bold statement came during his Tuesday appearance alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the White House, where Trump also made headlines by purchasing a Tesla vehicle. What implications does this have for the future of corporate safety and public protests? Dive into the details of this unprecedented move and hear expert analyses on the potential impact on both Tesla and the broader automotive industry. Don't forget to like and share this video to spread the word!

