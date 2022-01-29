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🔴Ya se pueden leer los pensamientos y las emociones, asi como insertar ideas en el inconsciente🔴
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20 views • January 29, 2022
Un senador y médico de la República de Chile, dice que el mundo entero a nivel científico esta unido en un proyecto emblemático que ya se aprobó en la Comisión del Futuro:
Reforma Constitucional para establecer los neuroderechos:
🔴Ya se pueden leer los pensamientos y las emociones, asi como insertar ideas en el inconsciente🔴
Y dice: esto ya no es ciencia ficción, es la realidad.
Puedes seguirnos en: t.me/ElAdeptoIniciado
Reforma Constitucional para establecer los neuroderechos:
🔴Ya se pueden leer los pensamientos y las emociones, asi como insertar ideas en el inconsciente🔴
Y dice: esto ya no es ciencia ficción, es la realidad.
Puedes seguirnos en: t.me/ElAdeptoIniciado
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