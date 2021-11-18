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Garbage People. I have never heard that before. This is a class of people created over the last 20 years. Makes Sense.
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100 views • November 18, 2021
Are you a Garbage person ? What a term. Wow. No those are not 2 Garbage people in the thumbnail pic. That happens to be Yours Truly with one of his college fraternity brothers ( UCLA ) when he visited Jeffrey and me when we were living in Tamarindo, Costa Rica.
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