Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The New Elon Bot is Folding Shirts For Social Media... His Army Will Be Unstoppable... He'll Use Space-X To Deploy These Borg Bots Anywhere In Minutes...
channel image
Puretrauma357
1629 Subscribers
233 views
Published Yesterday

The New Elon Bot is Folding Shirts For Social Media... His Army Will Be Unstoppable... He'll Use Space-X To Deploy These Borg Bots Anywhere In Minutes...

Keywords
the newelon bot is foldingshirts for social mediahis army will be unstoppablehell use space-x to deploy theseborg bots anywherein minutes

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket