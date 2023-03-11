Situation Update, Mar 11, 2023 - Double whammy BANK FAILURES just happened in America... CONTAGION is next... PREPARE!

0:00 Bunny Gobbler
7:00 Bank Collapse
- Massive bank collapse strikes America: Silvergate and Silicon Valley Bank
- Two bank collapses in one week as crypto collapse spreads to traditional banking
- 95% of deposits were NOT insured... tech VC companies will lose almost everything
- Ban on sharing NaturalNews.com links suddenly LIFTED on Twitter and Facebook (on the same day)
- Banking collapse will spread... prepare for CONTAGION
- Strategies for reducing your exposure to bank failures
- Why gold, silver, ammo land and other HARD assets are necessary to survive the banking collapse
- Why Monero is the best cryptocurrency for privacy and anonymity
