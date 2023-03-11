Situation Update, Mar 11, 2023 - Double whammy BANK FAILURES just happened in America... CONTAGION is next... PREPARE!

0:00 Bunny Gobbler

7:00 Bank Collapse





- Massive bank collapse strikes America: Silvergate and Silicon Valley Bank

- Two bank collapses in one week as crypto collapse spreads to traditional banking

- 95% of deposits were NOT insured... tech VC companies will lose almost everything

- Ban on sharing NaturalNews.com links suddenly LIFTED on Twitter and Facebook (on the same day)

- Banking collapse will spread... prepare for CONTAGION

- Strategies for reducing your exposure to bank failures

- Why gold, silver, ammo land and other HARD assets are necessary to survive the banking collapse

- Why Monero is the best cryptocurrency for privacy and anonymity





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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