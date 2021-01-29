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Keto recipe : Ratatouille and chicken breast
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102 views • January 29, 2021
Let's go #keto today. we need #vegetables and lean meat like #chicken. no carb, no sugar!
And as we have not had #ratatouille in a while let's make some with some white meat like chicken breast.
What you will need to make ratatouille and chicken breast for 4 is :
- 1 zucchini, peeled and sliced
- 1 egg plant, peeled and diced
- 1 diced onion
- 1 bell pepper, thinly sliced
- some sliced mushrooms
- a can of crushed tomatoes
- a couple of diced garlic cloves
- a couple of chicken breasts, diced
- olive oil, salt, pepper, basil and parsley
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
And as we have not had #ratatouille in a while let's make some with some white meat like chicken breast.
What you will need to make ratatouille and chicken breast for 4 is :
- 1 zucchini, peeled and sliced
- 1 egg plant, peeled and diced
- 1 diced onion
- 1 bell pepper, thinly sliced
- some sliced mushrooms
- a can of crushed tomatoes
- a couple of diced garlic cloves
- a couple of chicken breasts, diced
- olive oil, salt, pepper, basil and parsley
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
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