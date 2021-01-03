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The Truth about Electrolytes and Keto
jroseland
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51 views • January 03, 2021
Electrolytes are what your Ketogenic body craves! We all know, thanks to Gatorade’s marketing, that Electrolytes are important. Here we’ll break down the state of the art Electrolytes bioscience and why sugary “sports drinks” are not the best way to supplement them.

All resources mentioned
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/598-electrolytes-keto

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If you invest at least $100 in your Biohacking via LimitlessMindset.com, I will include a 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with you. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/blog/25-limitless-mindset-secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $100 to [email protected]

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health.
Keywords
podcastmagnesiumelectrolytespotassiumsodiumelectrolyte supplementsketo fluelectrolytes and ketoelectrolyte deficiencysalt is badhyponatremiahypernatremiahypokalemiaexercise and electrolyteselectrolytes in workout drinkseat more saltis salt healthy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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