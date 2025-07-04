Trending: Ep126: Gaza Aid Workers Shoot Civilians; Home Office Lose Control of Foreign Visa Program

This morning on Trending Rich and Jay tackle the top headlines of the day, including…





- Whistleblower tells BBC that he’s witnessed aid workers firing on children and the elderly.

- Israel hold secret meetings with Russia over Iran conflict.

- UK home office doesn’t know if millions of foreign workers have overstayed their visas.

- Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn launches new party.

- Death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota highlights what humanity becomes when unified.





This plus more on today’s show.





New Content Daily

Feature-Length Documentaries

Exclusive Original Series





Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at https://ickonic.com





New Ickonic Coffee - Wake Up World - Use the code 'trending' for 10% off - https://shop.ickonic.com/product/ickonic-coffee-wake-up-world-grounded-or-beans