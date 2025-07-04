Trending: Ep126: Gaza Aid Workers Shoot Civilians; Home Office Lose Control of Foreign Visa Program

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This morning on Trending Rich and Jay tackle the top headlines of the day, including…
- Whistleblower tells BBC that he’s witnessed aid workers firing on children and the elderly.
- Israel hold secret meetings with Russia over Iran conflict.
- UK home office doesn’t know if millions of foreign workers have overstayed their visas.
- Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn launches new party.
- Death of Liverpool star Diogo Jota highlights what humanity becomes when unified.
This plus more on today’s show.
