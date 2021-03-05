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What is happening in Israel?
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398 views • March 05, 2021
Insight to Israel / Chocolates for Heroes, March 4, 2021
Bibi Netenyahu leader of the NWO speaks
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=473611700472137
The Global Elite's Plan for Your Future: The Great Reset
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/december/the-great-reset
Israeli government control of the media
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=751196338864559
Israeli government agreement with the World Economic Forum
https://www.gov.il/he/departments/policies/dec_4481_2019
Source
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2737320279850139
Bibi Netenyahu leader of the NWO speaks
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=473611700472137
The Global Elite's Plan for Your Future: The Great Reset
https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/december/the-great-reset
Israeli government control of the media
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=751196338864559
Israeli government agreement with the World Economic Forum
https://www.gov.il/he/departments/policies/dec_4481_2019
Source
https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=2737320279850139
Keywords
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