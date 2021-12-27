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Ron Paul Liberty Report: Weekly Update --- Omicron: The Lockdowners’ Last Stand (MIRRORED)
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160 views • December 27, 2021
Ron Paul Liberty Report: Weekly Update --- Omicron: The Lockdowners’ Last Stand (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Odysee channel Ron Paul Liberty Report at:-
https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d/weekly-update-omicron-the-lockdowners%E2%80%99:5?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HTywLkaJAk
Mirrored from Odysee channel Ron Paul Liberty Report at:-
https://odysee.com/@RonPaul:d/weekly-update-omicron-the-lockdowners%E2%80%99:5?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HTywLkaJAk
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