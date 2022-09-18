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Life often surprises us with transformations and transitions. In the ongoing permanent process of change we live, grow, learn, think, and have friendships, making choices and mistakes as we grow in mind.
A homemade practice video of a song by “Real Jon”, Jon David Miller, singer-songwriter, storyteller, reality philosopher and author.
Hear more songs at Yeswise.com.