"The Screws are Turned” on with Dr Stephen Pidgeon, 2nd Lt Scott Bennett and Jessica Knock on "Answers for our Time," 8th July 2022

A “Turning of the Screw.” We have crossed the "Threshold" of the Rubicon" and all things have changed. “Dr. Stephen Pidgeon,” Cepher Publishing.

Dr. Stephen Pidgeon and Fmr. 2nd Lt. Scott Bennett join Jessica Knock to discuss CERN, Georgia Guidestones, a convergence of world events and addressing other important issues that warrant consideration.

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