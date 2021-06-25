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Kennedy Jr. “Outlaw Technocrats” Use Crises to Plunder
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2 views • June 25, 2021
The methodology to use crises to pave the way to the all-determining power and to the unrestrained self-enrichment is very simple and is applied currently by modern robber barons in almost perfect form. So R.F.Kennedy Jr. in his eye-opening remarks ...
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