1st plague to be seen 7/3/22@11:30pm & 7/4/22@3:30am

2 Words I received from our lovely Jesus during the night about the 1st plague in Egypt being seen and the "how" he is causing the water to be turned into blood, into a red state.

John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Isaiah 55:6 Seek ye the Lord while he may be found, call ye upon him while he is near:

If you find your comment has been removed, then know it has been done so prayerfully. This channel is dedicated to my lovely Jesus and foolishness or profanity will no longer be tolerated. I do this in his power and authority. God bless!

Ministry Website:



https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com





Donate:

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis





Free eBook Download:

https://BookHip.com/QWWHVLK





Social Platforms:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/519796479883024

Telegram: https://t.me/+GvNUjmyj38EzODlh

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ



