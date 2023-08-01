A Greater Than Soloman Is Here-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JULY 30 2023

Parables Throughout the Book of Matthew Directly Relate to the Kingdom of Heaven on Earth. Jesus' Proclamation of Being Greater Than Solomon Was Met with Push Back Due to Many Reasons; But We Know Jesus, Being God Manifested in Flesh, Is Greater. Prayer Is Our Gift from God with Jesus as Our Intercessor, and Talking to God Daily Will Change Our Lives.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.