A Greater Than Soloman Is Here-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-JULY 30 2023
Rightly Dividing The Word
Published 13 hours ago

Parables Throughout the Book of Matthew Directly Relate to the Kingdom of Heaven on Earth. Jesus' Proclamation of Being Greater Than Solomon Was Met with Push Back Due to Many Reasons; But We Know Jesus, Being God Manifested in Flesh, Is Greater. Prayer Is Our Gift from God with Jesus as Our Intercessor, and Talking to God Daily Will Change Our Lives.

biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

