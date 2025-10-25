20th Anniversary of Freedomain 2! Twitter/X Space

In this 20th anniversary Friday Night Live on October 24, 2025, Stefan Molyneux engages with callers about personal struggles and moral insights. Discussions include dealing with childhood trauma, debates on virtue, and a mother aiming to break generational cycles in parenting. Stefan blends emotional honesty with philosophy, offering profound insights into morality and the human experience.





