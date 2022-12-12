The Satanic Temple’s Religious Abortion Ritual - OFFICIAL VIDEO!

What you see here, is an untouched original video from the TST website that everybody can see by visiting it.

I'm quite sorry to have to post this.

But people have to recognize that something has gone definitively wrong.

The TST exists in the USA since 1966, legally recognized by law and benefiting constitutional rights, just like any "other" churches... So it's now quite normal to have such thing being broadcasted in the open.

Just think about it. How is it, that in the country of "In God we trust" or that in any Christian civilization this thing can brought to the same level as a Christian Church?

But still. How can this even exist and well-established? Liberty? Liberty without Truth, without God? Satanist liberty: the liberation from natural law?

I knew all of this before. But having it into my face... it's really, really shocking. No words. It’s really horrific.

The ultimate blasphemy becomes equal to the sacred. What is next?