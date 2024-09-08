Russia, Russia Russia-Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Repetitiveness is not good at the box office, unless you had a block-buster movie, or you are the Deep State. Russia, Russia, Russia, was a dud, except it was one of the myriad of things that prevented Donald Trump from having a second term. It appears that the DOJ and the FBI are betting on a repeat performance of the B movie that was an unfunny joke, like Ghost Busters reboot in 2016. But the same Deep state that can't shoot straight anymore, is setting up another failure.