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Christmas dinner 2020 from start to finish!
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30 views • December 26, 2020
This is a long video but it shows from start to finish how I brine a turkey, make a squash casserole, make cornbread dressing, make some brussel sprouts with onions and carrots and some delicious gravy! I don't usually make them this long but I was having so much fun that I lost track of time!
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/ec611573-1a72-45e9-b26e-6dd47ea33071
https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/ec611573-1a72-45e9-b26e-6dd47ea33071
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