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The Shootdown of Flight 752 (The truth of MH-17)
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196 views • July 20, 2020
A Qanon story. 2020 started off, with the threat of WWIII. Iran and American butted heads, ending when UIA Flight 752 was shot down over Iran. People soon moved on to Covid-19, but I stayed and had a proper look.
Q fans will love this. It will give you an idea of how clever this has been at times, and just how wrong the MSM can really be. It is more like an episode of Columbo, with a mind-blowing twist at the end.
Q fans will love this. It will give you an idea of how clever this has been at times, and just how wrong the MSM can really be. It is more like an episode of Columbo, with a mind-blowing twist at the end.
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