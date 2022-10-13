AOC Gets WRECKED By Her Own Constituents Over Ukraine War Funding: "You ARE the Establishment"

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At least two anti-war protesters attended an event for Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. A viral video shows them lambasting her over her continued approval of sending military and financial aid to Ukraine, increasing risks of a nuclear war with Russia.
It may have just been the two of them representing the protest, but by the end of their rants they had many in the audience applauding them.