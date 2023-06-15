The Impending Debt Crisis Explained

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ITM TRADING, INC.
or by calling 877-410-1414 🗓️ Are you worried about the recent financial turmoil and looking for ways to secure your assets? Our expert Gold & Silver analysts have 27+ years of experience and can help you develop customized strategies to safeguard your assets. Click the link above ☝️ to schedule a time that works best for you. 🆓 GET A FREE GUIDE ON HOW TO BUY GOLD AND SILVER: Download Now: https://learn.itmtrading.com/buyers-guide-yt?VID=HN6152023
Take the first step towards financial security by downloading the free guide above on how to buy gold and silver. It's a comprehensive resource that will help you understand the benefits of precious metal investments and how to get started. 🗣️ DON'T MISS THIS VIDEOS IMPORTANT INFORMATION If you're watching this you already know the banking crisis is just the beginning of what's about to unfold. We are now on the brink of a government debt crisis that can wipe out creditors and freeze the entire credit system. Do you think this is orchestrated or an accident? I'm here to show you behind the curtain, because now is the time to hedge your bets. Global governments and insiders are getting into position, do you know what they're doing? This is imperative to understand so you can prepare in the same ways they are...coming up! 📖
CHAPTERS: 0:00 On The Brink
1:17 Full Faith & Credit
3:35 Interest Rates Shifting
6:27 Yields On Sovereign Bonds
7:53 Frantic Push
10:46 Five Countries Linger in Default
12:06 Treasury Bond
14:05 Volatility Of US Government Bond Market
18:04 Gold Holds The Power 1
9:17 Put Your Strategy In Place 📑
TO SEE LYNETTE'S SLIDES, RESEARCH LINKS OR QUESTIONS FROM THIS VIDEO: https://www.itmtrading.com/blog/ 👋 STAY IN TOUCH WITH US 🟩 Schedule a Strategy Session: 877-410-1414 🟩 Email us at [email protected] 🟩 Official Homepage www.itmtrading.com 🟩 Videos & Research www.ITMTrading.com/Blog 🟩 Listen On The Go: https://anchor.fm/itmtrading 🟩 Beyond Gold & Silver: / beyondgoldsilver 🟩 Thrivers Community: https://www.thriverscommunity.com/ 🟩 ITM's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading 🟩 Lynette's Twitter: https://twitter.com/itmtrading_zang 🟩 Facebook: https://facebook.com/ITMTrading 🚨 BEWARE OF SCAMMERS Accounts are impersonating ITM Trading in the comments. Copyright, 1995 - 2023 All Rights Reserved. #gold #debt #investing