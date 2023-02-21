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Third and last in a series of spoofs of the Apple Mac vs PC ads, by Novell.
Hashtags: #mac #pc #linux #comedy #spoof
Metatags Space Separated: mac pc linux comedy spoof
Metatags Comma Separated: mac, pc, linux, comedy, spoof
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gAc2oSgCZZI
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/xyc5rBGeRFe8/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1474886294633975818?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Novell-Video---Mac-vs-PC-vs-Linux--03---432hz--hd-720p-:b?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v2ae3g4-novell-video-mac-vs-pc-vs-linux-03-432hz-hd-720p.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/CVQu8AN
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/868c5840-9b81-40e9-84e7-129bc5a7b128
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/ITtA2L2fyHjFD6K
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=5581ed6ddab3557250231108530658a8b4cd34439db1fa752f16a3005a37f8de&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
Mirrored On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/123525_third-and-last-in-a-series-of-spoofs-of-the-apple-mac-vs-pc-ads-by-novell-hashta.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#