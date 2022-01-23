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The Vox Report: Think Tanks are Jewish Whorehouses (22JAN2022)
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112 views • January 23, 2022
The Vox Report: Think Tanks are Jewish Whorehouses (22JAN2022)
Re: Subscribe to his BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/
Jewish money power's favorite exercise of their power is to pimp out goys like FBI Director, Christopher Wray to serve their interests. Wray's not Jewish but he might as well be - his throat is so dilated by servicing his Jewish masters in the finance cartels who control his and most US government agencies.
#Judaism: Coded Gematria "Born-To-Be" Masonic Sellout
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Full Birth Name: Christopher Asher Wray = 88 (Septenary)
Go By Name: Christopher A. Wray = 201 (Jewish Ordinal)
Surname: Wray = 93 (Francis Bacon)
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Mirror Source: Harry Vox(BitChute)
Subscribe to his BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Re: Subscribe to his BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/
Jewish money power's favorite exercise of their power is to pimp out goys like FBI Director, Christopher Wray to serve their interests. Wray's not Jewish but he might as well be - his throat is so dilated by servicing his Jewish masters in the finance cartels who control his and most US government agencies.
#Judaism: Coded Gematria "Born-To-Be" Masonic Sellout
==================================================
Full Birth Name: Christopher Asher Wray = 88 (Septenary)
Go By Name: Christopher A. Wray = 201 (Jewish Ordinal)
Surname: Wray = 93 (Francis Bacon)
==================================================
Mirror Source: Harry Vox(BitChute)
Subscribe to his BitChute Channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/harryvox/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
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