Two new covenants are being fulfilled

1Thess lesson #104. Two new covenants are opened up, first in the Church age we live in and then in the Dispensation of the Millenium. Israel will see their new covenant after the 7 years of Tribulation, we in the Church Age have ours now! Most who teach replacement theology do not understand these principles. The Church does NOT replace Israel!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.